Hiring activity in India grows by 26% annually in November ’21: Naukri JobSpeak index

On the back of increased retail fervour, festive hype and the opening up of educational institutes, the Naukri JobSpeak index recorded 26 per year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth in November 21. The index was trending at 2173 in Nov’21 vs. 1727 in Nov’20.

Retail sector pick up

Retail sector (47 percent) picks up pace in hiring; shows signs of recovery in the festive season. The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% Y-o-Y growth in Nov’21. Another sector which traditionally benefited in the festive season was Hospitality/Travel (+58 percent). In a bid to fall back to normalcy, schools are primed to reopen across the country; The Education sector (+54 percent) experienced a resultant uptick in hiring.

Hiring activity in November ‘21 has also grown in major job creation sectors - Banking/Financial Services (+30 percent) and IT-Software (+50percent)), as compared to November 20. While the Telecom/ISP (+91percent)) industry continues to grow, the index reported a muted growth in Medical/ Healthcare (+3percent)) and FMCG (+6percent)) sectors.

Hiring in Metro and Tier-II cities record 39percent and 16percentaverage annual growth respectively

IT-S, BFSI sectors grows

Continuous growth of the IT-Software and BFSI sectors have enabled metro cities to outperform their tier - II counterparts in the annual growth charts.

The average Y-O-Y growth recorded in metro cities was 39% whereas non-metros grew at a slower pace of 16percent. Hyderabad (+47percent), Pune (+47percent) and Bengaluru (+49percent) recorded the highest growth in November ‘21. Hiring was also positive in Mumbai (+36percent), Delhi/NCR (+34percent) and Chennai (+35percent) while Kolkata (+23percent) witnessed relatively slower growth.

Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (+61percent) witnessed maximum growth in November ‘21 followed by Coimbatore (+28percent).

8-12 yrs band once again records highest annual growth as all experience bands see positive Y-O-Y trend

Hiring across all experience bands was positive in November ’21 as compared to November ’20 with demand for senior professionals belonging to the 8-12 yrs (+37percent) bracket witnessing maximum traction. Demand was also positive for professionals in the 4-7 years (+30percent), 0-3 yrs (+27percent), 13-16 yrs (+26percent) and above 16 yrs (+20percent) brackets.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the Hospitality/Travel and Retail industry have stood out in their recovery. Riding the festive wave in the past few months, these sectors have grown by 63percent and 56percent annually from September ’21 – November ’21.”

Methodology

The data is compiled from the website wherein jobs posted by clients on Naukri.com are considered. July 2008 is taken as the base with an index value of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with the data for July 2008.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:59 PM IST