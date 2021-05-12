Hiring activity highest in Bangalore, Hyderabad in April 2021: Monster Employment Index

Despite the pandemic and decline in overall job postings, there has been significant growth in the top management, senior-level and intermediate level hiring year-on-year as of April 2021 compared to April 2020. The YOY numbers are still positive given that April 2020 also had COVID in the base, revealed Monster.com.

Hiring activity was the highest in Bangalore at 28 percent, followed by Hyderabad (23 percent), and Chennai (16 percent ) indicating strong growth in job postings in April 2021 compared to the previous year). The YOY numbers are still positive given that April 2020 also had COVID impact in the base.

The job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company found a three percent decline in of job postings in April 2021 compared to the previous month. Overall job postings have declined by 4 percent year-on-year as of April 2021, compared to April 2020.

The job postings for entry-level roles have declined by 5 percent month-on-month (April 2021 vs. March 2021). The decline in postings is due to the onset of the second wave of the pandemic leading to lockdowns.

Despite the decline in overall job postings, some industries continue to hold strong in some specific cities. Advertising, market research, public relations (PR) in Chennai and Hyderabad noted more than 50 percent year-on-year growth; banking and financial services, insurance in Kolkata saw a 26 percent growth month-on-month (April 2021 vs. March 2021) despite the overall growth in job postings remaining neutral for the location.

Every month the shipping/marine industry continues to witness a 2 percent increase in job postings month on month (April 2021 vs. March 2021). However, job postings in Media and Entertainment remained neutral as of April 2021 compared to March 2021. Industries that exhibited the highest decline in job postings compared to the previous month (April 2021 vs. March 2021) include engineering, cement, construction, iron/ steel (-15 percent), retail (-14 percent), FMCG, food and packaged food (-12 percent) and logistic, courier/ freight/ transportation (-12 percent).

A year-on-year comparison of the data shows some industries are doing better in April 2021 compared to April 2020. Agro-based Industries (20 percent), chemicals/ plastic/ rubber, paints, fertilizer/ pesticides (19 percent), and printing/ packaging (17 percent) have shown a significant increase as of April 2021 compared to April 2020.

Industries such as logistic, courier/ freight/ transportation (15 percent), telecom/ISP (14 percent), shipping/marine (7 percent), and IT- hardware, software (6 percent) have indicated year-on-year growth in job postings (April 2021 vs. April 2020). However, given the inevitable and continued impact of the pandemic over the past year, industries such as travel and tourism (-52 percent), education (-34 percent), and engineering, cement, construction, iron/ steel (-26 percent) continue to exhibit a steep decline in job postings as of April 2021 compared to the previous year (April 2021 vs. April 2020).

Sekhar Garisa, CEO -Monster.com said, “The second wave of the pandemic and various intensities of lockdowns across the country have impacted hiring activity. However, hiring activity in some cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai indicate a positive uptick, and year-on-year growth across certain sectors and functions have been witnessed. These are positive indicators that we are better equipped to face the impact this year compared to April 2020.”