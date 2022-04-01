HireHunch, marketplace for tech hiring, raises Seed round of $500K led by Waveform Ventures

HireHunch, a Bangalore-based B2B platform that offers interview-as-a-service, has announced raising $500K funding in a Seed round led by Waveform Ventures.

The tech recruitment platform has also been supported with investments from marquee angels like Alok Mittal, Saurabh Bansal, Ramneek Khurana, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, Kshitij Jain, Ram Kuppuswamy, Gunjan Srivastava, Ajay Gopalkrishnan and more.

Founded by Nawal Mishra, Amit Kumar and Anjulika Pandey in 2020, HireHunch is a B2B platform focused on enabling the improvement of the tech recruitment funnel for its partners. It helps companies in improving their Quality-of-Hire through the platform’s two-pronged process (a hybrid of man & machine) by screening the best technical candidates for final interviewing, it said in a press statement.

Where will funds be deployed?

The $500K funding raised will be deployed for innovation-led expansion. Nawal Mishra, Founder of HireHunch said, “The fresh funds will be utilized to develop cutting-edge technologies around various data science initiatives along with strengthening our sales and marketing teams. Our goal is to become the most trusted interviewing platform globally by building a robust platform and community of exceptional technical interviewers.”

The company is also concentrating on extending its reach across borders, “We are eyeing growth and scale as we innovate and build the solution to a globally relevant business problem”

How it works?

The AI-enabled platform selects the best candidates who are shortlisted and virtually interviewed by a group of seasoned tech interviewers. This process enables the companies in making their hiring decisions in a cost-effective and timely manner, with the assurance of quality through unbiased, inclusive and fair technical analysis.

Connecting qualified interviewers with companies

Arun Tadanki, Lead Investor at Waveform Ventures added, “Hiring is a top priority area for all high-growth companies who are struggling to find internal managerial bandwidth to interview a large volume of prospective candidates. HireHunch is solving the problem by connecting qualified interviewers with companies that need interviewing bandwidth while enabling external interviewers to provide high-quality feedback and analytics to hiring managers”.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:56 PM IST