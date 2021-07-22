Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit rises 46% to Rs 1,983 cr aided by higher volumes

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, driven by a recovery in metal prices and higher volumes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,359 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

Total income of the company during April-June quarter increased to Rs 6,880 crore, from Rs 4,673 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 3,723 crore over Rs 3,009 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, the filing said.

"We delivered the highest-ever Q1 ore, refined metal and silver production. After exiting at a run-rate of 1.2 MTPA in the fiscal year 2021, we maintained the momentum of production in Q1 with Year-on-Year growth of 15 per cent in ore, 17 per cent in refined metal and 37 per cent in silver in spite of the spurt in Covid cases in the second wave of the pandemic," the company's CEO Arun Misra said.