Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra has been elected as the acting chairman of the International Zinc Association (IZA).

Misra is the first Indian and Asian to hold this position, according to a statement.

''It is a privilege for me to take on the role of IZA Chair and continue the tradition of excellence of those who came before me,'' said Mishra.

''The IZA has an exceptional team of professionals and I look forward to working together to grow global demand for zinc,'' he added.

The International Zinc Association is a non-profit organization that represents the global zinc industry.Its mission is to advance zinc products and markets via research, development, technology transfer, and communication of the unique attributes that make zinc a sustainable and essential component of life.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:11 PM IST