Post the acquisition, Zywie Ventures Private Limited is now a subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Limited acquires 51% stake in Zywie Ventures with Rs 264.28 cr infusion | HUL
Hindustan Unilever Limited on Wednesday announced that it had completed the acquisition of Zywie Ventures Private Limited, a company incorporated in India, through an exchange filing.

The acquisition of 51 per cent shareholding of the company was done for a total consideration of Rs 264.28 crore for the first tranche, which is in accordance with the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements dated on December 8, 2022.

After the acquisition, Zywie Ventures Private Limited is now a subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

On Wednesday, the shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited were at Rs 2,592.30, down by 1.95 per cent.

