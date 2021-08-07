Hindustan Copper Q1 net profit rises 54% to Rs 46

Hindustan Copper on Saturday reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of Rs 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to Rs 278.73 crore, over Rs 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.

It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.