Hinduja family's rift remains, says Srichand’s lawyer in London court

After a lawyer for Srichand for the Hinduja family in London court said that the dispute between Gopichand Hinduja and his niece remained, questions regarding the truce between the Hinduja family were raised.

Last year the Hindujas slammed brakes on copious litigation across Europe, halting the feud between the British-Indian group. But on Monday, a judge in the London court was told that the feud over the governance and succession planning of the business empire still continued after 10 months.

Judge Anthony Hayden on Monday said, "At the time it was presented as a treaty and the war was over." He also added that at that point there was rejoicing and singing, but it's not that shocking that it turned out to be something that was less like a treaty.

In the past the four Hinduja brothers had always presented a united front. But, after the details of the court proceedings emerged it showed that there was a great divide.

Why was there feud in the Hinduja family?

The issue revolves around a pact signed by the four brothers whose collective net worth is around $14 billion (based on Bloomberg Billionaires Index), which stated that 'everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone'.

Gopichang had said that the signed letter governed the succession planning for the conglomerate, but in June he was ready to tear it up as it was no longer enforceable on his elder brother.

Nikki Singla, a lawyer representing Srichand's interest, told Bloomberg that despite the continued negotiations for the broader settlements, Gopichand and Srichand's daughter are yet to sort out their differences regarding the 2014 letter and how it can be used.

Singla on Monday said, "There are so many assets in so many different jurisdictions and no apparent forethought was ever given to this sort of division were this time to come to pass."