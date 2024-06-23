Hinduja Family Members Not Imprisoned; Trafficking And Exploitation Charges Dismissed, Says Group

X

In a new development in the Hinduja family trafficking matter, the family, in an official release, has claimed that its family members who were accused and charged with the exploitation and human trafficking of their servants have been cleared of any wrongdoing and that they have not been imprisoned.

Exonerated and Free

Earlier, many global networks, including the BBC, claimed that they had been convicted of these charges.

In one of their articles, the BBC reported and said, "Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, as well as their son Ajay and his wife Namrata, were found guilty of exploitation and illegal employment by a Swiss court and handed sentences ranging from four to four-and-a-half years."

According to those reports, the Hinduja family, which is one of the richest in the country, brought individuals from India to be employed as servants, but they were then reimbursed for their services with low wages, exploiting them in the process.

In a media statement, the family-run group claimed and stated, "the four Swiss-national members of the Hinduja family, Kamal & Prakash Hinduja, Namrata and Ajay Hinduja, have not been subjected to any imprisonment, conviction, sentence or detention."

BBC/Shutterstock

'No Complainants In Case'

The statement further added, "Per Swiss Law procedures, the lower court's judgement is rendered ineffective and inoperative as the presumption of innocence is paramount until and unless a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced."

The statement claimed that the court had dismissed serious allegations of human trafficking against Hinduja family members.

Talking about the plaintiffs in the matter, the family claimed the case has 'no complainants left anymore''. The group concluded and said, "They had

neither intended nor initiated such proceedings. All of them further testified that the four Hinduja family members treated them with respect, dignity and like family."