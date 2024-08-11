Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'

Hindenburg Research recently dropped another set of allegations in its new revelation. In this new tranche, the US-based short-selling company has accused the SEBI chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch and her spouse of having vested interest in the Adani matter and even accused the two of having benefited from Adani's offshore dealings.
Many have reacted in the matter. Some have espoused Buch and backed her rectitude in the matter. Some have raised questions and demanded accountability.
Popular Indian author Chetan Bhagat, who is known for books like 'Half Girlfriend' and '2 States', also weighed in. Taking to his official X account, Bhagat struck a concerned note and said, "If perception spreads India’s capital markets are compromised."
He also claimed that this lack of faith in the system could have negative consequences and would affect billions in capital inflows, marring millions of future jobs.
Bhagat went on to say that conspiracy theories in the matter will not aid anyone involved and there needs to be a professional assessment of the situation at hand.
In addition, he also said, that not doing so would bring about disservice to India.
Some users, responding to his post, echoed his sentiment. One user agreed with Bhagat and said, "Problem is their counter to it is Nationalism, they calling it a foreign conspiracy etc, which people don't care when the allegations are serious & some evidence available".
Madhabi Puri Buch issued a statement in her defence in the matter. She blanketly rebutted the claims and said her finances are an open book. She even accused Hindenburg of indulging in character assassination.