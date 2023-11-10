Hindalco Industries Reports Net Profit At ₹2,196 Cr, Flat YoY In Q2FY24

Hindalco Industries Signs MoU With Odisha Mining Corporation For Long-Term Bauxite Supply | Image credit: Hindalco (Representative)

Hindalco Industries Limited, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, reported a consolidated EBITDA of ₹6,096 crore in Q2 FY24, an increase of 6% YoY, and flat QoQ, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Net Profit was ₹2,196 crore, in line with the prior year quarter, and down 11% QoQ mainly due to accounting adjustments arising out of conversion from US GAAP to Ind AS.

The Copper Business achieved its highest quarterly EBITDA of ₹653 crore, a 23% rise QoQ, driven by highest-ever metal shipments. Novelis reported another quarter of sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA per ton backed by higher shipments, largely from beverage cans. In the Indian Aluminium segment, Upstream Business EBITDA was ₹2,074 crore, up 7% QoQ, and Downstream EBITDA was ₹171 crore, an increase of 16% QoQ due to higher shipments.

Consolidated Results in Q2 FY24 (vs Q1 FY24)

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter stood at ₹54,169 crore (vs ₹52,991 crore in Q1 FY24), up 2% QoQ due to higher shipments and lower input costs. Hindalco reported an EBITDA of ₹6,096 crore in Q2 FY24 (vs ₹6,109 crore in Q1 FY24), which was flat QoQ. Consolidated PAT in Q2 FY24 was ₹2,196 crore compared to ₹2,454 crore in Q1 FY24, down 11% QoQ. Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA stood at 1.66x as of September 30th, 2023 vs 1.73x as of June 30 th, 2023.

