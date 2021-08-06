Hindalco board approves downstream flat-rolled project worth around Rs 3K cr

Hindalco Industries on Friday said the board has approved a downstream flat rolled project worth around Rs 3,000 crore at its existing facilities at Hirakud and Aditya in Odisha.

The commercial production from project is expected to commence by FY'25, Hidalco Industries said in a filing to the BSE.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved a downstream Flat Rolled Project (FRP) at our existing facilities at Hirakud and Aditya," it said adding that the total investment for the project is approximately Rs 3,000 crore for a production capacity of 170 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) of FRP products.

Project implementation period is of 36 months, it added.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.