Himalayan Natives is official natural food partners of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru-based natural foods brand Himalayan Natives is the official natural foods partner of the city’s own IPL team - Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Via this partnership for the IPL 2022, Himalayan Natives strives to amplify the message of healthy and clean eating - #EatStrongPlayStrong to build a robust sportsman like strength as well to lead a holistic and proactive life as well, it said in a statement

As a part of this partnership, Himalayan Natives will be deploying the RCB brand assets on their retail outlets, packaging and OOH communication, and will also create co-branded merchandise for non-commercial purposes. The brand will also build up customer engagement in the form of contests and giveaways where winners will stand a chance to win the coveted RCB merchandise.

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “Himalayan Natives’ mission of “health through right eating” resonates with the franchise and the players. We at Royal Challengers Bangalore are in agreement with and are strongly aligned to this mission. For us, this partnership is a very natural fit.”

Bhupendra Khanal, Founder, Himalayan Natives, further states, “At Himalayan Natives, we have always championed health & clean eating and sportspeople are an epitome of that. IPL is going from strength to strength every year and this is a great opportunity for us to associate with the biggest sports spectacle in India. We are based in Bengaluru and RCB being the home team, is close to our hearts”.

Himalayan Natives is an all-natural food company committed to bringing 100 percent unadulterated, wholesome, and joyous food. It was founded by Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:29 PM IST