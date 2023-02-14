Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates Jio True 5G in the state | File Image/ Representative Image

The honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, launched Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla today. In addition to Shimla, the Jio True 5G services were simultaneously launched in Hamirpur, Nadaun, and Bilaspur in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

At the launch event, the honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh, said, “I congratulate Jio and the people of Himachal Pradesh, on the launch of Jio’s True 5G services in the state. This launch is an important milestone for the people of the state, who will benefit immensely from Jio’s 5G services. 5G services will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual, including students, businessmen & professionals. This will also bring fundamental changes in sectors like tourism, e-governance, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, automation, education, artificial intelligence, disaster management, IT & manufacturing, etc. We all have witnessed the benefits of digital connectivity during the pandemic. Expansion of 5G services will further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the state.”

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur. Jio True 5G will digitally empower the people of the state with infinite growth opportunities in the various areas. We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of the state. We are grateful to the State Government and the local administration teams for their continuous support in our quest to digitize Himachal Pradesh. Jio engineers are working round the clock to promptly deliver True 5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen.”

Reliance Jio additionally announced the launch of its True 5G services across 17 cities namely Ankleshwar, Savarkundla (Gujarat), Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Akola, Parbhani (Maharashtra), Bathinda, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab), Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar (Rajasthan), Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) taking the total count of cities enjoying Jio True 5G to 257.

