Himachal Floods: Properties Worth ₹4,000 Crore Destroyed, Says Rohit Thakur Education Minister | Twitter

The Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur said property worth Rs 4,000 crore has been destroyed and close to 90 people have died, many of which were caused due to land sliders and flash floods.

While speaking to ANI Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh received unprecedented rainfall this year...Around 90 people died, many of which were caused by landslides and flash floods..Properties worth Rs 4000 crores have been destroyed...Our government is working hard to bring the situation back to normal"

When presiding over the review meeting on loss of life and property due to heavy rains in Shimla district on Wednesday he said that the government stands with the people in the hour of crisis and is playing a hands-on role to provide all possible help to the affected people. He also added that the government is taking all the effort to normalize the situation.

#WATCH | SHIMLA | “Himachal Pradesh received unprecedented rainfall this year...Around 90 people died, many of which were caused by landslides and flash floods..Properties worth Rs 4000 crores have been destroyed...Our government is working hard to bring the situation back to… pic.twitter.com/LLZnqI3VFs — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that the Centre is extending full support to the state after landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains claimed over 80 lives and damaged infrastructure estimated to be in crores.

In the meeting on Wednesday Thakur directed Deputy Commissioner Shimla to assess the damage caused in the district in order to offer relief and rescue operations at the earliest. He has also asked the Superintendent of Police Shimla to provide help to the people and further strengthen the upcoming apple season.

Along with speedy repair of disrupted water supply schemes and power lines he has also asked the officials to restore all the roads including the highways and main district roads.

51 landslides in Himachal Pradesh since beginning of monsoon

A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh Manali.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23.

With inputs from Agencies.