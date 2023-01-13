Highways in India will be built 5 times faster with prefabricated material

e-Paper Get App
It will all be made in a factory, and will be transported directly to the site to be integrated into roads.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Last year the NHAI set a new record by laying down a 75 kilometre highway between Amravati and Akola in just 105 hours and 33 minutes. The construction speed of highways in India has also surged by more than 300 per cent in just seven years. But the Road Transport Ministry has plans to accelerate this further, as Minister of State VK Singh has said that prefabricated material will be used to build highways at a faster pace.

The innovation will allow NHAI to construct 100-150 km roads per day up from the 33 km it builds in a day now. Prefabricated material will be used in most projects, except for foundations of bridges. It will all be made in a factory, and will be transported to site.

He spoke during a conference on decarbonizing construction and highlighted getting prefabricated components to the site directly can reduce pollution. The move can boost work on green highways by significantly reducing Co2 emissions.

