Higher fuel prices hits consumers ability to spend on health: SBI Ecowrap

As fuel prices soar to unprecedented levels in the country, higher expenditure on fuel by consumers is eating into their capacity to spend on health.

Every 10 per cent increase in petrol pump prices leads to a 50-basis point increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), said the SBI Ecowrap report.

"Our analysis of SBI card spends indicates that spend on non-discretionary health expenditure has been substantially reduced to accommodate increased expenditure on fuel. In fact, such spending has more than crowded out the spending on other non-discretionary items, like grocery and utility services to such an extent that the demand for such products has significantly declined," it said.

The share of non-discretionary spend on items like fuel has jumped to 75 per cent in June from 62 per cent in March 2021.

CPI inflation moderated marginally to 6.26 per cent in June from 6.30 per cent in May. Core also moderated to 6.16 per cent.