High interest rates wipe out Rs 7 lakh cr from markets in 4 days

Sensex and Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, with investors losing Rs 7 lakh crore in the four days amid worries of rising interest rates and increasing geopolitical tensions. Sensex went down 900 points, whereas Nifty was at 17,600 during the session.

As the market value of all listed companies on BSE went down to Rs 261.4 lakh crore, the loss in wealth was Rs 3.8 lakh crore. Sensex in the last four sessions lost over 1,500 points, whereas it has lost around 1.46 per cent in this year. Nifty in this year lost close to 2.71 per cent.

Here are the factors that led to the fall in Indian markets.

Global markets

The global markets, Dow Jones and S&P500 went down by 2 per cent whereas Asia Nikkei fell by 1.4 per cent and Heng Seng dropped 0.3 per cent.

The release of recent macroeconomic data which showed that the Fed will hike the cost rate directly impacted the markets globally pulling them down.

Geopolitical tensions

The geopolitical tensions with the West over Ukraine have been escalating after President Vladimir Putin suspended an important landmark nuclear arms control treaty. He also announced that new strategic systems have been put on combat duty. Puti even threatened to resume nuclear tests, which have not been well received by the US.

Fed minutes

Markets will also be looking out for US Fed minutes, which are to be released later on Wednesday, as the negative US equity market trends are pulling down the equity markets on a global level.

RBI minutes

The Reserve Bank of India is to be released later today which will indicate the possibility of rate hikes.

Adani Stocks

As the sell-off of Adani Group continues with Adani Enterprises losing close to 10 per cent, the loss in market capitalisation of the adani group was close to Rs 40,000 crore.

FII

With dollars moving to China and other emerging markets, foreign investors have sold close to Rs 31,000 crore so far in 2022. However in the yesterday's session both FIIs and local institutions were buyers in the cash markets.