HFCL Q3 profit down 5% to Rs 81 cr

HFCL Ltd posted 4.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs. 81.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 mainly on account of increase in component prices, specially semiconductors.

The company's revenue was lower by 4.86 per cent during the quarter to Rs 1,215.21 crore as against Rs 1,277.48 crore it posted in the same quarter of 2020-21.

''The margins during the quarter got slightly impacted followed by increased logistic costs and increase in fiber and semiconductor prices,'' stated Managing Director Mahendra Nahata.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:48 PM IST