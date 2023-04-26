 Heubach Group selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHeubach Group selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation

Heubach Group selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation

The new IT system will help Heubach Group achieve its strategic objectives and drive productivity and growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Heubach Group selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation | HCLTech

Heubach Group, a leading global pigment manufacturer, has selected HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to drive its digital transformation agenda.

HCLTech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks. The new IT system will help Heubach Group achieve its strategic objectives and drive productivity and growth.

“We were extremely selective about our preferred digital transformation partner and HCLTech, with its proven track record in delivering flexible and resilient IT systems, fits the bill. We have been impressed by the pace and scale of its delivery and are looking forward to cooperating with HCLTech,” said Oliver Neubrand, CFO at Heubach Group.

“At HCLTech, we’re committed to supercharging progress for enterprises across industries and our multifaceted partnership with Heubach Group is a testament to that. We’re excited to be helping this market leader transform, empower its employees and power growth,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President and EMEA Lead, Diversified Industries, HCLTech.

Read Also
HCL Tech's digital business chief Anand Birje steps down
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Consumer Products allots 2,65,175 shares to 117 employees

Tata Consumer Products allots 2,65,175 shares to 117 employees

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki net profit up at Rs 2,623.6 cr, L&T Technology Services net...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki net profit up at Rs 2,623.6 cr, L&T Technology Services net...

Heubach Group selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation

Heubach Group selects HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation

Bournvita pulled up by child rights body over misleading ads, weeks after influencer's claims about...

Bournvita pulled up by child rights body over misleading ads, weeks after influencer's claims about...

ITI Commissions a 1 MW Solar Plant at its Palakkad Plant

ITI Commissions a 1 MW Solar Plant at its Palakkad Plant