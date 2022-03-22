Hester Biosciences, poultry vaccine manufacturer, ventures into pet care sector

Hester Biosciences Limited announced it is all set to expand into the rapidly growing pet care sector this April. India has the fastest-growing pet care market worldwide, with it growing by 14 percent in 2022, making this an exciting and valuable opportunity for the poultry vaccine giant, it said in a statement.

The initial pet care portfolio will include products ranging from dermatology, grooming, anti-infective, and specialty products. The goal is to create and innovate products tailored to pets and their needs.

Hester plans to eventually expand by way of pet biologicals and diagnostics. The complete portfolio will target both veterinarians and pet parents with offerings that cater to the evolving needs of pets. The pet care project is tentatively scheduled to hit the floor in April 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:36 PM IST