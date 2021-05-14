Hero MotoCorp to restart operations gradually in three plants from May 17

Manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp will gradually resume operations of its select plants from Monday, May 17. The company will be starting single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand.

The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat. These plants were shut from April 22 due to rising COVID cases.

The company stated in addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have an enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world.

The Company continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually.

More than 90 per cent of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated.

The company stated strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations.

Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 2, which was then extended till May 16.

All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.