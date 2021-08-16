Hero MotoCorp sells 1 lakh units on single day on its 10th anniversary

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it retailed over one lakh units on a single day on its 10th anniversary last week.

The company had completed ten years of going solo on August 9. Hero MotoCorp had unveiled its new brand identity at the O2 Arena in London on August 9, 2011, after its partnership with Japan's Honda in their erstwhile joint venture Hero Honda ended.

"The completion of 10 years of our journey on August 9th is a significant milestone at Hero MotoCorp," company Head of Sales & After-Sales Naveen Chauhan said in a statement.

The company's customers purchased "our range of products in massive numbers, enabling us to set this record of retail sales on a single day", he added.

"This retail sale - that included the sales in the domestic market of India and global markets around the world - is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period," Hero MotoCorp said.

The daily average sales of scooters doubled on August 9 with high demand for its range of scooters, including the newly launched Maestro Edge 125, Destini and Pleasure 110, it added.

Besides, the recently launched Glamour XTEC, the new Splendor in Matte Shield Gold color, and the Xtreme 160R also contributed to the overall volume on August 9, the company said.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:59 PM IST