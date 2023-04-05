 Hero MotoCorp launches VRS for staff
The VRS has been designed in line with the vision to make the organization agile and ‘future-ready’, consolidating roles and reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp launches VRS for staff | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

In keeping with the objective of building a robust organization in a rapidly evolving dynamic environment while retaining employee welfare at its core, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff.

We expect this to improve efficiency within the company through a lean and more productive organization.

Applicable to all staff members, the VRS offers a generous package that includes – among other benefits - a one-time lump-sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of company car, relocation assistance, career support etc.

The general consumer sentiment is improving, as reflected in the sales performance in the month of March. The constructive policies of the government and the social sector reforms have given a further boost to the demand scenario and the two-wheeler industry expects these factors to contribute towards a double-digit growth in this financial year.

article-image

