Hero MotoCorp extends closure of plants till May 16

Hero MotoCorp has extended the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur by another week, till May 16.

In a statement, the company said that the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country. This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19, it added.

"The company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves," it said.

Hero MotoCorp had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 1, which was then extended till May 9.

All corporate offices of the company have already been in work-from-home (WFH) mode.