e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp expands operations in El Salvador

The company has a distribution network of over 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities.
Agencies
Hero MotoCorp's product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels. |

Hero MotoCorp's product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels. |

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp has expanded operations in El Salvador with the commencement of retail sales at a newly opened flagship outlet in the country's capital city San Salvador.

The company has a distribution network of over 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities in El Salvador, stated Hero MotoCorp.

"The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp," stated Hero MotoCorp head - global business - Sanjay Bhan said.

Hero MotoCorp's product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Advertisement