Hero MotoCorp expands operations in El Salvador

Hero MotoCorp has expanded operations in El Salvador with the commencement of retail sales at a newly opened flagship outlet in the country's capital city San Salvador.

The company has a distribution network of over 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities in El Salvador, stated Hero MotoCorp.

"The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp," stated Hero MotoCorp head - global business - Sanjay Bhan said.

Hero MotoCorp's product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:36 PM IST