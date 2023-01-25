e-Paper Get App
Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of electric scooter VIDA in Delhi

The company said it is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities coinciding with the start of the sales process

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of electric scooter VIDA in Delhi | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)
Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of its electric scooter VIDA V1 in Delhi after having started the process in Bengaluru and Jaipur, via an exchange filing.

The company said it is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities coinciding with the start of the sales process.

"We have completed the first phase of our plan with commencement of deliveries in all three cities...Our next target is to expand our sales and charging network in India and global markets," Hero MotoCorp Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) Swadesh Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp had launched VIDA V1 in October last year in two variants Pro and Plus. VIDA V1 competes with the likes of OLA S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

article-image

