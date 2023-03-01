Hero Motocorp clocks 10% surge in sales for February 2023

File pic

Through an exchange filing, two-wheeler giant Hero Motocorp has announced the sale of 394,460 units in February 2023. This translates into a double-digit growth of 10% over the corresponding month of the previous year (February 2022), when the company had sold 358,254 units.

The volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favorable economic indicators. In the month of February, Hero MotoCorp launched a new campaign ‘Where Next?’ for its recently introduced powerful & stylish touring motorcycle – XPulse 200T 4V.

VIDA, Powered by Hero, has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 kms/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.