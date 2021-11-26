Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar to its Board

Former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on board of Hero MotoCorp.

Kumar completed his three-year term as chairman of SBI in October 2020.

"Kumar is a career banker with nearly four decades of service with the State Bank of India. His expertise in corporate credit and project finance is well recognised. He currently serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of many other prestigious companies viz. HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations P Ltd. (BharatPe)," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:25 PM IST