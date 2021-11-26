e-Paper Get App

Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar to its Board

FPJ Web Desk
Kumar completed his three-year term as chairman of SBI in October 2020./ Representational image | File pic

Former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on board of Hero MotoCorp.

Kumar completed his three-year term as chairman of SBI in October 2020.

"Kumar is a career banker with nearly four decades of service with the State Bank of India. His expertise in corporate credit and project finance is well recognised. He currently serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of many other prestigious companies viz. HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations P Ltd. (BharatPe)," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

