Here's why 4 Adani stocks crashed by up to 11% after green streak

Gautam Adani | File

Following the Hindenburg-induced crash, Adani Group stocks took a U-turn into green territory thanks to a Rs 15,000 crore investment by GQG partners. But despite the recovery, Adani's market value has reached little over Rs 9 lakh crore, a long way behind Rs 19 lakh crore in January, while it remains vulnerable to headwinds. After CARE Ratings downgraded its stock from stable to negative, Adani Enterprises has plunged 11 per cent in two days, followed by three other group stocks.

Faltering after a green run

Four stocks of the port to power conglomerate ended the week in the red, as CARE Ratings expressed concerns about regulatory scrutiny against the firm. As the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) is probing links between Adani and the investors in its FPO, Supreme Court has also appointed a panel to probe Hindenburg Research's allegations. The risk of an adverse outcome affecting financial flexibility of its flagship firm, has snapped the green streak for four of 10 Adani stocks.

Strengths come with risks

Although Adani's saviour and GQG founder Rajiv Jain cited airports and ports as assets to justify his investment, CARE Ratings pointed out large capital expense on airports as a concern. Having large projects in infrastructure and other sectors also creates an incubation risk, while the use of subcontractors for building highways also raises concerns.

Apart from Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power also lost steam in the market. The dip for these came at a time when Sensex tumbled by more than 600 points to end the week, as the US Fed is set to raise interest rates. Adani Enterprises was also added to NSE's additional short-term surveillance list, days after being removed.