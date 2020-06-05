Here’s how you can buy Coronavirus insurance only for Rs 225 on Paytm app

The outbreak of COVID-19 has perhaps taken an unprecedented toll on our lives. It has become difficult to predict when this pandemic will come to an end or the situation will stabilise. In turn, it is really important we stay prepared to tackle these tough times in the best way possible and ensure the safety and well-being of our loved ones. Financial services platform, Paytm, offers a dedicated COVID-19 Benefit Insurance Policy with maximum sum assured of Rs 2 lakh with premium as low as Rs 225.

The policy, in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance, will cover you against positive diagnosis and 14-days quarantine. This affordable insurance plan provides 100 per cent sum-insured in on being tested positive for the virus and the patient does not need to wait for the entire treatment to get completed to receive the financial help. This policy covers individuals between the ages of 3 months to 60 years, with a wide range of sum-insured options ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Here is a step by step guide to purchase Coronavirus Insurance on the Paytm App:

· Open the Paytm app and tap on ‘Banking & Finance’ icon

· Click on Coronavirus Insurance icon and select desired sum to be insured ranging from Rs 25,000 to 2 lakhs

· After carefully reviewing the plan details and benefits covered, click on proceed

· Now fill in the policyholder information including name, mobile number, date of birth and email address

· You can also download the policy brochure for your reference to read more about the policy

· After filling in the policyholder information, select agree to terms and conditions and pay the premium amount

· That’s it. Your policy certificate will be mailed on your registered email ID by the insurer within next two working days

Diagnosis or Quarantine within 15 days of Certificate start date is not covered. To claim, simply visit Reliance General Website. Submit all the required documents like claim form, COVID- 19 confirmation report, hospital bill (in case of quarantine), etc. The amount will be paid to the policyholder once the claim is approved by the insurer.