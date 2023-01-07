Here are dates for annual interest payouts on Bank of Maharashtra's bonds

File/ Representative image

According to an exchange filing, Maharashtra Bank has announced dates for yearly interest payments on its bonds for 2023.

The payment for BASEL III Tier II Bond INE457A08076 of issue size Rs 205 crore and coupon rate 8 per cent, will be released on January 27, 2023.

For BASEL III Tier II Bond INE457A08050 with issue size Rs.600.00 crore and coupon rate 8.70 per cent, interest will be paid on February 20, 2023.

Interest for BASEL III Tier II Bond INE457A08084 with coupon rate 8 per cent, will be paid on March 8, 2023.

The yearly payout for BASEL III AT 1 Bond INE457A08100 with coupon rate 8.70 per cent, will be made on March 9, 2023.