Nirmala Sitharaman among 6 Indians in Forbes' list of '100 Most Powerful Women'

From top left Nirmala Sitharaman, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Madhabi Puri Buch. From bottom left Soma Mondal, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Falguni Nayar | FPJ

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are among six Indians who made it to the Forbes' annual list of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women' that was released on Tuesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman made it to the list for the fourth time and is ranked at number 36. She was ranked at number 37 last year while she was at 41 in 2020 and at 34 in 2019. She is also the first full-time female finance minister of India.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra was ranked at 53, last year she was ranked at 52. The 41 year old took over the role of HCL's chairperson from her father in July 2020.

Madhabi Puri Buch

Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch was ranked at 54. She was the first female chair of SEBI and has also worked as MD and CEO at ICICI Securities.

Soma Mondal

Steel Authority of India Chairperson, Soma Mondal who was the first woman chair was ranked at 67. Post her takeover she led the company to record financial growth with the company making Rs 120 billion for the financial year that ended March 31, 2022.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

This year Mazumdar-Shaw is ranked at 72 maintaining her spot from last year. She is one of India's richest self-made women and founded India's largest listed pharmaceutical firm by revenue. The company also has Asia's largest insulin factory.

Falguni Nayar

Nayar was ranked at 89, last year she was ranked at 88. Forbes when highlighting her profile said that she is responsible for all the strategic decisions for her beauty and lifestyle retail company.

Top 3 on the list

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is ranked on the top of the list for her leadership during the Ukraine war and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second person on the list is European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, while US President Kamala Harris is ranked third on the list.

The list includes 39 CEOs, 10 heads of state, and 11 billionaires, whose combined worth is at $115 billion. According to the website, the list is decided on the basis of money, media, impact and sphere of influence.