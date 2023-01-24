Here are 4 different ways to use your personal loan |

Over the past few years, due to the pandemic, there’s been a growing appreciation for the great joys of life. Renovating your house, starting a business, paying fees for a new course, and checking destinations off your bucket list are just some of the things we took for granted over the past few years. Now that we’ve all become accustomed to this new way of life, it’s time to start ticking off the items off your wish list.

And if you do not want to dip into your savings or break your fixed deposit, you should consider funding your expenses with a personal loan.

Personal loans are becoming popular for instant financing in India, but do you know about all the ways they can be used? Personal loans are the only kind of finance that can be used for many different things. Keep reading if you've been wondering how to use a personal loan effectively.

Here are four compelling ways of using a personal loan in 2023

For education

One of the most common ways people use personal loans these days is to pay for school. Students may want to go to college for courses that may not be eligible for an education loan or that require more money than what they can get from an education loan. In this case, parents can apply for personal loans to help their children. Salaried professionals can also use these loans to pay for short-term professional courses, special certifications, higher education, etc.

For home expenses

Personal loans can be helpful when we want to redo the bedroom or buy a new couch for the living room. You can also turn your apartment into a "smart home" with all the cool features, like lights you can control with your voice, air conditioning which you can control with your phone, and remote security. Personal loans can help you get everything you want without having to make any compromises.

For weddings

A dream wedding wouldn't be complete without gorgeous decorations. You can book a beautiful destination wedding or have a beautiful setting for the big day. On the wedding day, you would also want to look your best. With the help of a personal loan for wedding , you can get that designer lehenga or sherwani, make an appointment with the best makeup artist in town, and buy some gold jewellery. Your personal loan can also allow you to pay for giving your guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience by booking their stay at a luxury or boutique resort or you can even hire the best chefs to create a great menu for the celebrations.

For medical expenses

Even if your insurance coverage is enough, there is a long list of things that are not covered, like room upgrades, special meals, doctor visits, visits to a dietician, and so on. Specialized diagnostic scans can cost thousands or even tens of thousands. If you add the cost of other lab tests to this, the costs can be exorbitant. Personal loans can also assist you with looking young and attractive with procedures like laser hair removal, facelifts, dental treatments, and so on.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance offer a personal loan of up to Rs. 35 lakh and quick disbursal of funds. You can also use the personal loan EMI calculatoravailable on the website to find your exact EMI, tenure, and interest rate before you opt for a personal loan. Check your offertoday and get the money you need to fulfil your financial requirements.