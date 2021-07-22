HeidelbergCement India Q1 net profit up 40.3% to Rs 68.65 cr; revenue rises 36.4%

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.27 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 68.65 crore for the quarter ended in June 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.94 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operation was up 36.36 per cent to Rs 555.94 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 407.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India's total expenses were at Rs 462.60 crore, up 34.87 per cent in Q1 FY2021-22, as against Rs 342.99 crore.