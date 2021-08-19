Healthtech startup Zini.ai bags Seed grant from Punjab govt

Advertisement

Zini.ai, an AI-powered multilingual virtual physician, a flagship product by Grainpad Pvt Ltd, was selected for the Startup Punjab Seed grant award. Zini.ai was shortlisted from a cohort of 15 startups that were further shortlisted from more than 150 companies from across the country.

The startups selected for the grant will have access to mentors, networking opportunities, interactions with Invest Punjab and other stakeholders. The selected startups were reviewed by prominent institutions like Institute of Nanoscience and Technology, an autonomous research institute of Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

Zini.ai claims to be India's first AI-powered voice based virtual physician designed by a team of experienced doctors. Founded by Dr. Rohit Sharma in 2017, Zini provides medical advice and directs patients to seek timely medical help. Accessible through an app, Zini allows users to ‘Talk to Zini’ about any medical symptom or health information. With an Alexa-like experience, the app can evaluate 950+ health symptoms, 300+ diseases, provide a detailed report, recommend the best course of action and share details of nearby medical facilities that a patient can reach out to.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Rohit Sharma, CEO and Founder, Grainpad, said, “We are honoured to be selected for Startup Punjab seed grant award. Through our flagship product Zini.ai, our aim is to make expert medical advice easily accessible to everyone and to bridge the gap in doctor-patient ratio in India. This recognition further strengthens our commitment to build innovative products that have the ability to solve real-world problems."

Zini has been trained on medical data very specific to the Indian population. Over the last few years, Zini’s medical team of 15 doctors has curated a database of symptoms, the reasons behind them, and the possible course of action for the symptoms.

Available on Android, a user can download the app and start using Zini as their personal health guide. With ‘open conversational abilities’, Zini allows users to 'talk to ZINI’ in natural language or as a free text-based chat. Each user gets a Unique Global Health ID where all the relevant information about the patient gets recorded.

In March 2021, the startup won a grant of 25 lakhs under the Startup India - NGIS (Next Generation Incubation Scheme) started by the STPI( Software Technology Park of India).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:06 PM IST