 Healthcare Services Provider Sagility India Set to Debut With ₹28-30 Price Band; All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHealthcare Services Provider Sagility India Set to Debut With ₹28-30 Price Band; All You Need To Know

Healthcare Services Provider Sagility India Set to Debut With ₹28-30 Price Band; All You Need To Know

The public issue of the company is set to open for a 3-day subscription on November 5 and is scheduled to close on November 7, 2024.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Sagility India Limited, a healthcare services provider focused on the U.S. market, is gearing up for its debut on the Indian stock exchange.

The public issue of the company is set to open for a 3-day subscription on November 5 and is scheduled to close on November 7, 2024.

Furthermore, the price band of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) is set between Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share.

In addition to it, the company aims to attract investors keen on the growing healthcare technology sector, offering a minimum lot size of 500 shares.

FPJ Shorts
Adnan Sami SLAMS Andrew Tate's 'Stinks of Curry' Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh: 'None Of Audience Were Rapists Like You Are Accused'
Adnan Sami SLAMS Andrew Tate's 'Stinks of Curry' Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh: 'None Of Audience Were Rapists Like You Are Accused'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Electoral Officers Assess Poll Preparations In Mira Bhayandar, Suggest Measures To Boost Voter Turnout
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Electoral Officers Assess Poll Preparations In Mira Bhayandar, Suggest Measures To Boost Voter Turnout
India’s Real Estate Sector Burdened By 4.4 Million Inheritance Disputes, Freezing $200 Billion In Assets
India’s Real Estate Sector Burdened By 4.4 Million Inheritance Disputes, Freezing $200 Billion In Assets
Mumbai: RTI Query Exposes Financial Records In Toll Collection By MSRDC, Leads To Cancellation At 5 Key City Entry Points
Mumbai: RTI Query Exposes Financial Records In Toll Collection By MSRDC, Leads To Cancellation At 5 Key City Entry Points

Apart of this, eligible employees will get a Rs 2 discount per share under a special employee reservation.

IPO Structure and Offer for Sale

The entire IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 702.20 million shares by the company's primary promoter, Sagility B.V.

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only |

Through a book-building process, Sagility is aiming to raise capital while maintaining a structured allocation approach which are as follows:

- 75 per cent of the offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Read Also
KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration Surges Almost 6% After Company Declares 43% Jump In PAT Of 1st...
article-image

- 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

- 10 per cent for retail individual investors.

Lead managers and registrar

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and J.P. Morgan India are the lead managers, with Link Intime India acting as the registrar.

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only |

Financial Highlights

The company provides technology driven solution specifically tailored for the U.S. healthcare market, serving both Payers (insurance providers) and Providers (medical practitioners, hospitals, and diagnostic companies.

Read Also
Upcoming IPOs To Watch: Swiggy And Other Key Market Players
article-image

In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a volume growth, alongside new client engagements, resulted in a 12.69 per cent increase in revenue, reaching Rs 4,753.56 crore.

Meanwhile, net profits soared by 58.99 per cent, from Rs 143.57 crore in FY 2023 to Rs 228.27 crore in FY 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Real Estate Sector Burdened By 4.4 Million Inheritance Disputes, Freezing $200 Billion In...

India’s Real Estate Sector Burdened By 4.4 Million Inheritance Disputes, Freezing $200 Billion In...

Healthcare Services Provider Sagility India Set to Debut With ₹28-30 Price Band; All You Need To...

Healthcare Services Provider Sagility India Set to Debut With ₹28-30 Price Band; All You Need To...

E-Commerce Platform Meesho Clocks ₹53 Crore Loss In FY24

E-Commerce Platform Meesho Clocks ₹53 Crore Loss In FY24

Swiggy's Rs 11,300-cr IPO to open on Nov 6

Swiggy's Rs 11,300-cr IPO to open on Nov 6

India's Gold Imports Surge 21.78% To $27 Billion Amid Festive Demand, Widening Trade Deficit To $137...

India's Gold Imports Surge 21.78% To $27 Billion Amid Festive Demand, Widening Trade Deficit To $137...