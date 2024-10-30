Healthcare Services Provider Sagility India Set to Debut With ₹28-30 Price Band; All You Need To Know

Sagility India Limited, a healthcare services provider focused on the U.S. market, is gearing up for its debut on the Indian stock exchange.

The public issue of the company is set to open for a 3-day subscription on November 5 and is scheduled to close on November 7, 2024.

Furthermore, the price band of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) is set between Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share.

In addition to it, the company aims to attract investors keen on the growing healthcare technology sector, offering a minimum lot size of 500 shares.

Apart of this, eligible employees will get a Rs 2 discount per share under a special employee reservation.

IPO Structure and Offer for Sale

The entire IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 702.20 million shares by the company's primary promoter, Sagility B.V.

Through a book-building process, Sagility is aiming to raise capital while maintaining a structured allocation approach which are as follows:

- 75 per cent of the offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

- 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

- 10 per cent for retail individual investors.

Lead managers and registrar

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and J.P. Morgan India are the lead managers, with Link Intime India acting as the registrar.

Financial Highlights

The company provides technology driven solution specifically tailored for the U.S. healthcare market, serving both Payers (insurance providers) and Providers (medical practitioners, hospitals, and diagnostic companies.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a volume growth, alongside new client engagements, resulted in a 12.69 per cent increase in revenue, reaching Rs 4,753.56 crore.

Meanwhile, net profits soared by 58.99 per cent, from Rs 143.57 crore in FY 2023 to Rs 228.27 crore in FY 2024.