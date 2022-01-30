Healthcare providers seek favourable insurance policy

Healthcare providers suggest that the Union government bring in a favourable policy in the upcoming Union Budget to encourage all Indians to opt for health insurance.

"Health insurance policies are not just to cover medical expenses, but insured individuals will have the freedom to avail quality healthcare," said D.V.S Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospital.

SLG Hospital hoped that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech will give importance to health insurance because only an 'Insured India' will develop into 'Healthy India' eventually.

"Covid-19 infection and the unprecedented devastation it brought to mankind is the perfect warning to wake up and act. While we all must stay safe and ensure our health is well protected, taking health insurance will add to the welfare of the individuals, families, and the societies at large," said Hemanth Kaukuntla, Vice-Chairman, Century Hospitals.

Speaking on the significance of health insurance, Satwinder Singh Sabharwal, COO, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, stated that fast-paced lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, ever increasing levels of pollution, and growing incidences of diseases at a young age, could lead to medical emergencies at any stage and for anyone.

" Health insurance provides prompt access to medical treatment, with the usual flexibility to customise policy as per individual's or family's needs," said C.Raghu, Director, Aster Prime Hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:25 PM IST