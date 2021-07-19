Healthcare platform Eka.Care raises $4.5 mn funding from angel, early stage investors

Healthcare platform, Eka.Care on Monday said it has raised $4.5 million (around Rs 33 crore) seed funding from angel and early-stage investors.

The list of angel investors includes MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra, INDMoney Founder Ashish Kashyap, Cred Founder Kunal Shah among others, Eka.Care said in a statement

The round also witnessed participation from early-stage venture capital firms – 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest, it added.

"Our vision is to bring change in the way healthcare is delivered in the country by building tools for healthcare providers and patients. At Eka.Care, we believe that a medically-aware deep-tech platform for health care engagement can lead to better health outcomes," Eka.Care Founder and CEO Vikalp Sahni said.

The company intends to use these funds for hiring, product development, marketing and assisting doctors in setting up their digital clinic, Eka.Care said.