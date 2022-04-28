Healthcare insurance plan: ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime launched

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, today announced the launch of ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime’ plan. This new plan is a complete healthcare insurance plan as it not only covers all types of hospitalization expenses but also comes with features such “Cashless OPD” coverage for doctor consultation, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy expenses. It covers “Non-medical Expenses” to ensure there are zero deductions towards non-medical items during hospitalization and many more such enticing benefits, the company claimed.

Speaking about the product launch, Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited said, "We conducted a thorough research and identified some of the major issues which the customers are facing and expect solutions from health experts like us. For example, in India, out-patient department expenses which includes doctor consultations, lab tests and pharmacy expenses accounts for nearly 62 percent of healthcare costs, not only that, non-medical expenses amount to around 10 percent to 12 percent of the overall hospitalization bills that are paid as out of pocket. ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime offers cashless services even for OPD expenses to provide total healthcare protection. It comes with industry first feature Switch Off that allows customers to switch off the cover while travelling abroad from second year onwards, for a maximum period of 30 days in a policy year and the plan covers all hospitalization expenses--whether medical or non-medical to take care of customer’s everyday healthcare needs.”

ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime’ plan comes in three different variants – ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Protect’ for overall hospitalization expenses; ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Advantage’ provides cashless OPD coverage in addition to the hospitalization expenses; and ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Active’ for those suffering from the medical conditions such as Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, high Blood Pressure and high Cholesterol.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:46 PM IST