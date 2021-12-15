Health-tech startup Pristyn Care raises $96 mn in Series E round; becomes a unicorn

Health-tech startup Pristyn Care on Wednesday said it has raised $96 million (around Rs 730 crore) in Series E round.

With this funding, the valuation of the startup has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at $1.4 billion, making it the latest digital health startup to become a unicorn.

Pristyn Care specialises in secondary-care surgeries.

The latest round of funding was led by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Trifecta Capital. Angel investors in this round included Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, CRED), Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder and CEO, Zomato), Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Co-founder and CEO, Urban Company) and Varun Alagh (Co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth).

The startup said it will utilise this new investment to enhance its offerings by adopting the latest surgical technologies, expanding into new disease categories, strengthening and modernizing partner-hospital infrastructure, training its surgeons and further developing its product and technology.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:50 PM IST