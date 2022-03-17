Health benefits startup ekincare raises $15 mn in Series B funding led by HealthQuad, Sabre Partners

Health benefits startup, ekincare has announced it has successfully raised $15 million in a Series B funding round led by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners along with participation from existing investors Ventureast, Eight Roads Ventures, Siana Capital, and Endiya Partners.

The startup intends to use this fresh funding to help accelerate growth and deliver simplified health benefits and insurance experience to employer.

ekincare is a personalized, full-stack health benefits platform. The platform is built to help employers design a health benefits package that best suits the needs of their employees and their families, it said in a statement.

The corporate health and wellness market in India is worth $7 billion and is expected to grow at 20 percent CAGR according to the Corporate Health and Wellness Market study by Redseer. However, the market remains highly fragmented in India and employers often find it very difficult to work with multiple partners such as diagnostic centers, insurance companies and other healthcare players

Kiran Kalakuntla, Co-founder ekincare, said, “We expect to grow by another 3x post this round. In a post-pandemic world, employee wellbeing has increasingly become the focal point of every employer’s strategy. Our patented platform considers behavioral data and uses it to personalize an employee’s health benefits journey, resulting in higher benefits adoption, employee engagement, and better health outcomes.”

Ajay Mahipal, Director, HealthQuad said, “With an industry leading NPS of 80 percent, ekincare is growing at a CAGR of 150 percent. The startup’s customer base includes Fortune 500 companies.”

Jagannath Samavedam, Partner, Sabre Partners, said, “ekincare is looking to add 10,000 companies to its customer base by FY’25.”

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:11 AM IST