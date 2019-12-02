HDFC's net banking services down with 'technical glitch', Twitterati furious

HDFC's net banking services were down due to a 'techincial glitch' today. The banks users became furious because they weren't able to use the service. They expressed their anger on Twitter. Some users even complained that this has become a regular thing.

After the uproar HDFC Bank spokesperson said, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly."

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: