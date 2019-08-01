HDFC to cut home loan rates by 10 bps from today

Mumbai: Mortgage lending major HDFC on Wednesday said that it will reduce its retail prime lending rate on housing loans from August 1.
The lending major's 'Adjustable Rate Home Loans' will be reduced by 10 basis points with effect from August 1. While loans up to Rs 30 lakh for women will attract a 8.55 per cent rate, it will be 8.60 per cent for others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)