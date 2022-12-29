e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr

HDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr

In the exchange filing HDFC said the reason for the sale of the shares was financial disinvestment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr | File/ Representative Image
Follow us on

HDFC Limited announced on Thursday that the corporation has sold 1,90,11,237 equity shares worth Rs 3,61,97,658 of Siti Networks Limited in the open market through an exchange filing. The sold shares represent a total of 2.18 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Siti, and after this sale, HDFC will hold 7,53,74,763 equity shares, representing 8.64 per cent of Siti's paid up share capital.

In the exchange filing, HDFC said the reason for the sale of the shares was financial disinvestment.

Read Also
HDFC sells 5.1% stake in Ruralshores Business Services for Rs 9 mln
article-image

Siti Networks Limited is engaged in the distribution of television channels through allied services and a digital cable distribution network. The company's consolidated revenue for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022, was Rs 1,461 crore, and the total assets were at Rs 1,650 crore.

HDFC on December 26, 2022 sold 5.1% stake in Ruralshores Business services for Rs 9 million.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

ICICI loan fraud case: Special CBI court sends Kochhar couple and Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial...

ICICI loan fraud case: Special CBI court sends Kochhar couple and Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial...

Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

Australia-India trade deal comes into force; Australian side welcomes saying it will diversify...

Australia-India trade deal comes into force; Australian side welcomes saying it will diversify...

HDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr

HDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr