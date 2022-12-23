HDFC Limited allots equity shares worth Rs 1,200 to warrant holders | File/ Representative Image

HDFC Limited on Friday announced that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation, in its meeting, approved to allot 600 equity shares, worth a total of Rs 1,200 to pursuance to exercise warrants by warrant holders of the Corporation under distinctive numbers.

Post this allotment, the total number of allotted shares is at 182,59,47,989 which is worth Rs 365,18,95,978.

HDFC Bank, on December 16, issued 7.84 per cent Basel III Tier 2 bonds.

Earlier this month, the company also issued shares worth over Rs 48 lakh to employees as stock options.

On Friday, the shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 1,599, down by 0.81 per cent.