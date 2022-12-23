e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Limited allots equity shares worth Rs 1,200 to warrant holders

HDFC Limited allots equity shares worth Rs 1,200 to warrant holders

Post this allotment, the total number of allotted shares are at 182,59,47,989 which is worth Rs 365,18,95,978.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Limited allots equity shares worth Rs 1,200 to warrant holders | File/ Representative Image
Follow us on

HDFC Limited on Friday announced that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation, in its meeting, approved to allot 600 equity shares, worth a total of Rs 1,200 to pursuance to exercise warrants by warrant holders of the Corporation under distinctive numbers.

Post this allotment, the total number of allotted shares is at 182,59,47,989 which is worth Rs 365,18,95,978.

HDFC Bank, on December 16, issued 7.84 per cent Basel III Tier 2 bonds.

Earlier this month, the company also issued shares worth over Rs 48 lakh to employees as stock options.

On Friday, the shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 1,599, down by 0.81 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India's retail sales grew by 19% in Apr-Nov period of FY23

India's retail sales grew by 19% in Apr-Nov period of FY23

India attracted FDI worth $3.21 mn for defence sector in Apr-Sept period of FY23

India attracted FDI worth $3.21 mn for defence sector in Apr-Sept period of FY23

India's smartphone market expected to clock 10% growth in 2023

India's smartphone market expected to clock 10% growth in 2023

India’s foreign exchange reserves break five-week green streak, fall to $563.5 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves break five-week green streak, fall to $563.5 billion

Amid tech layoffs, software firm IceWarp to double its workforce in India

Amid tech layoffs, software firm IceWarp to double its workforce in India