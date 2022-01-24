HDFC Life launches Sustainable Equity Fund

HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has announced the launch of its Sustainable Equity Fund, currently available with HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth, a unit-linked product.

This Sustainable Equity Fund promotes environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and will invest in stocks that form part of benchmark ESG indices or in stocks of companies with high ESG scores.

This ESG score is calculated based on internal analysis, public disclosures, and ratings by external agencies.

The objective of this fund is long-term capital appreciation through investment in such select companies across market capitalisation.

HDFC Life's ESG strategy focuses on five pillars - Ethical Conduct; Responsible Investment; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Holistic Living; and Sustainable Operations.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, said, "We believe that companies with strong governance practices, invest in developing human resources, cater to all strata of society, and help preserve the environment today will be the companies of tomorrow. These companies will face fewer risks, have lower costs, and generate strong returns over the long term."

