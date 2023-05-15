 HDFC issues bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore via private placement
The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

Mortgage lender HDFC will raise up to Rs 8,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its resources.

The unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue will have a base size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

article-image

The largest mortgage lender in the country said it will use the proceeds from the issue for financing or refinancing the housing finance business requirements.

article-image

The bond issue closes on May 15, 2023, it said.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), set for a merger with its subsidiary HDFC Bank, will offer a coupon at 7.70 per cent per annum on the bonds.

