HDFC home loans become costlier with interest rate hike of 35 bps

According to a regulatory filing, housing finance firm HDFC has hiked its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 35 basis points, with effect from December 20, 2022.

The move by HDFC follows the recent interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, in order to keep inflation under control. Other lenders have also increased interest rates, which have made loans and EMIs costlier.