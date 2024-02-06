 HDFC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.5% Stake In IndusInd Bank Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.5% Stake In IndusInd Bank Mumbai

HDFC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.5% Stake In IndusInd Bank Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Bank's proposal to acquire an up to 9.5 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank | File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Bank's proposal to acquire an up to 9.5 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated February 5, 2024 has accorded its approval to HDFC Bank Limited ("applicant") for acquiring "aggregate holding" of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited. The aforesaid RBI approval has been granted with reference to the application made by the applicant to the RBI," IndusInd Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹17,257.87 Cr; L&T Technology Net Profit...
article-image

HDFC Looks to Strengthens Prospects

The approval also stipulates that if the "aggregate holding" of HDFC Bank falls below 5 per cent, prior approval of the RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights. The RBI approval is subject to compliance with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI's Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023 (as amended), provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and other applicable statutes, regulations, and guidelines, the filing noted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The EV-Race And The Road Ahead

The EV-Race And The Road Ahead

Paytm Crisis: Nodal Accounts & QR Codes To Transition From Paytm Payments Bank To Other Banks’...

Paytm Crisis: Nodal Accounts & QR Codes To Transition From Paytm Payments Bank To Other Banks’...

ChatGPT Down? Some Users Encounter Network Errors And Slow Performance; Check Tweets

ChatGPT Down? Some Users Encounter Network Errors And Slow Performance; Check Tweets

HDFC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.5% Stake In IndusInd Bank Mumbai

HDFC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.5% Stake In IndusInd Bank Mumbai

Google to Face Anti-Trust Trial Over Ad-Tech Monopoly In San Francisco

Google to Face Anti-Trust Trial Over Ad-Tech Monopoly In San Francisco